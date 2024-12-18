Ravichandran Ashwin Bows Out: A Legacy Beyond Boundaries

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin paid tribute to Ravichandran Ashwin after the celebrated cricketer announced his retirement from international cricket on Wednesday. Lauding the spinner's illustrious career, Stalin said Ashwin's journey has transcended boundaries, sparking inspiration among millions.

The announcement of Ashwin's retirement came unexpectedly as he walked out alongside India captain Rohit Sharma. The emotional moment captured between Ashwin and Virat Kohli on the Test match's final day further ignited speculation about the cricketer's future.

Ashwin debuted in Test cricket against the West Indies in 2011, and his career spanned 106 matches where he claimed an exceptional 537 wickets. Among various records, he holds the title for the most wickets taken in a Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, with stunning performances against Australia.

(With inputs from agencies.)