PGA's Grand Slam: Victory Under the Lights at Shadow Creek
Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy triumphed over Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau in a made-for-TV golf exhibition. The match, under the lights at Shadow Creek, allowed fans to witness PGA and LIV stars play together. Scheffler and McIlroy won the event and $5 million in cryptocurrency rewards.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Northlasvegas | Updated: 19-12-2024 09:08 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 09:08 IST
The golf world witnessed Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy take on Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau in a unique exhibition match, staged under the shimmering lights of Shadow Creek.
This first-time meeting of PGA Tour and LIV Golf stars outside major tournaments was more about entertainment than competition, but the superb performances turned it into an unforgettable night.
Scheffler and McIlroy never relinquished their lead, eventually securing victory in just 14 holes. The PGA players clinched a $5 million prize, further solidifying their standing at the apex of the golfing world.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
ED Cracks Down on Rs 640 Crore Cyber Fraud: Cryptocurrency and Cash Seized
LIV Golf League Set to Tee Off in India with 2025 International Series Debut
LIV Golf League's International Series to Tee Off in India
Trump's SEC Pick: A Nod to Cryptocurrency and Market Innovation
Bitcoin Breaks $100,000: A New Era for Cryptocurrency