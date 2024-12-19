Liam Lawson Joins Red Bull Racing
Liam Lawson, a New Zealander, is set to join Red Bull Racing as the new teammate of four-time world champion Max Verstappen. He will replace Sergio Perez, whose departure was confirmed by the Formula One team on Wednesday.
London | Updated: 19-12-2024 14:43 IST
New Zealander Liam Lawson will step in as the newest addition to the Red Bull Racing team, serving as the teammate to the formidable four-time world champion Max Verstappen. This change, set for the next Formula One season, marks a significant shift within the team.
The decision to replace Sergio Perez with Lawson was disclosed by Red Bull on Thursday, following the announcement of the Mexican driver's departure, made public just a day earlier.
This strategic move underscores Red Bull Racing's aim to reinforce their lineup as they eye future victories on the global racing stage.
