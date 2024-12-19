Left Menu

Singo's Unintentional Blow to Donnarumma Shakes French League

Monaco defender Wilfried Singo apologized after injuring PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma during a French league match. Singo's accidental strike left Donnarumma with facial cuts and trauma, leading to his substitution. Despite the incident, PSG won 4-2, extending their lead in the league standings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Monaco | Updated: 19-12-2024 14:50 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 14:50 IST
Singo's Unintentional Blow to Donnarumma Shakes French League
  • Country:
  • Monaco

In a dramatic French league match, Monaco defender Wilfried Singo issued an apology following a dangerous incident involving PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma. The Italy international sustained multiple facial cuts during PSG's 4-2 victory at Monaco. The incident took place in the 17th minute when Singo inadvertently struck Donnarumma's face with his cleat.

Singo, who expressed regret on social media in both French and Italian, emphasized the unintentional nature of his actions. His attempt to evade Donnarumma after having his shot blocked resulted in a serious injury for the goalkeeper, requiring immediate treatment on the field before being replaced by Matvey Safonov.

PSG, undeterred by the loss of their key player, successfully extended their lead in the French league standings, opening a 10-point advantage over their closest rivals. Meanwhile, Monaco remains in a strong position, tied on points with second-place Marseille.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024