Singo's Unintentional Blow to Donnarumma Shakes French League

In a dramatic French league match, Monaco defender Wilfried Singo issued an apology following a dangerous incident involving PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma. The Italy international sustained multiple facial cuts during PSG's 4-2 victory at Monaco. The incident took place in the 17th minute when Singo inadvertently struck Donnarumma's face with his cleat.

Singo, who expressed regret on social media in both French and Italian, emphasized the unintentional nature of his actions. His attempt to evade Donnarumma after having his shot blocked resulted in a serious injury for the goalkeeper, requiring immediate treatment on the field before being replaced by Matvey Safonov.

PSG, undeterred by the loss of their key player, successfully extended their lead in the French league standings, opening a 10-point advantage over their closest rivals. Meanwhile, Monaco remains in a strong position, tied on points with second-place Marseille.

