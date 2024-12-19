Left Menu

Cricket's Cross-Border Clause: Neutral Grounds for India-Pakistan Showdowns

Cricket matches between India and Pakistan during major ICC events from 2024 to 2027 will be held at neutral venues. The rule applies due to ongoing political tensions, impacting tournaments like the 2025 Champions Trophy. India has refused to play in Pakistan, adhering to government advice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2024 17:05 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 16:51 IST
ICC Champions Trophy (Photo: @TheRealPCB/X) Image Credit: ANI

In a significant ruling by the International Cricket Council, matches between politically-estranged rivals India and Pakistan at major ICC events will be hosted at neutral venues. This decision comes amid ongoing geopolitical tensions, ensuring the anticipated clashes are played without disruptions.

Covering the tournament cycle from 2024 to 2027, the rule impacts high-profile events including the 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan and the 2025 women’s World Cup in India, as well as the 2026 men's T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka. These matches will proceed under the new arrangement due to strained relations resulting from historical discord, which has prevented India from touring Pakistan since 2008.

The latest statement from the ICC highlights that while Pakistan toured India last year for the 50-overs World Cup, the Indian cricket board, guided by government advice, will not reciprocate for the upcoming Champions Trophy. As seen during the Asia Cup, Pakistan-led tournaments have witnessed India’s participation at alternate venues like Sri Lanka, showcasing a 'hybrid model' to navigate the geopolitical complexities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

