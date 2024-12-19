Left Menu

Race to the Podium: The Novice Cup Showdown

Seven teams with 22 racers will compete in the Novice Cup, part of the JK Tyre-FMSCI National Racing Championship. The event, featuring five races over two days, serves as a stepping stone for racers advancing to higher levels, having produced champions like Ruhaan Alva and Tijil Rao.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Coimbatore | Updated: 19-12-2024 18:17 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 18:17 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The adrenaline-pumping action of the Novice Cup will see seven teams, comprising 22 racers, compete fiercely on Friday and Saturday. This thrilling event is part of the JK Tyre-FMSCI National Racing Championship.

Racing teams such as Zion Racing, MSport, and Avalanche Racing will vie for victory across five intense races, aiming to seize the title of overall champion for 2024.

The Novice Cup has historically been a crucial platform for budding racers, nurturing talents like Ruhaan Alva, the national champion, and Tijil Rao, the reigning Formula LGB4 champion, among others.

(With inputs from agencies.)

