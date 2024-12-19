Race to the Podium: The Novice Cup Showdown

The adrenaline-pumping action of the Novice Cup will see seven teams, comprising 22 racers, compete fiercely on Friday and Saturday. This thrilling event is part of the JK Tyre-FMSCI National Racing Championship.

Racing teams such as Zion Racing, MSport, and Avalanche Racing will vie for victory across five intense races, aiming to seize the title of overall champion for 2024.

The Novice Cup has historically been a crucial platform for budding racers, nurturing talents like Ruhaan Alva, the national champion, and Tijil Rao, the reigning Formula LGB4 champion, among others.

(With inputs from agencies.)