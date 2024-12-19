G Trisha's Unbeaten Knock Powers India U19 to Victory

Left Menu

India's women's U19 cricket team triumphed over Bangladesh in the Asia Cup Super Four with a convincing eight-wicket win. G Trisha led the charge with an unbeaten 58, alongside Nikki Prasad's supporting 22-run innings. India's effective bowling, particularly by Aayushi Shukla, limited Bangladesh to 80/8.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kualalumpur | Updated: 19-12-2024 19:54 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 19:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a standout performance, G Trisha's unbeaten 58 guided India's U19 women's cricket team to a commanding eight-wicket victory over Bangladesh in their inaugural Super Four match of the Women's U19 T20 Asia Cup.

Chasing a target of just 81, India navigated early setbacks with precision and determination. Despite losing opener G Kamalini for a duck and Sanika Chalke early in the innings, strong performances by Trisha and captain Nikki Prasad, who scored 22, solidified the win.

Earlier, formidable bowling led by left-arm spinners Aayushi Shukla and Sonam Yadav restricted Bangladesh to a total of 80 for 8, securing a win for India and positioning them at the top of the Super Four points table.

