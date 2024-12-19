G Trisha's Unbeaten Knock Powers India U19 to Victory

In a standout performance, G Trisha's unbeaten 58 guided India's U19 women's cricket team to a commanding eight-wicket victory over Bangladesh in their inaugural Super Four match of the Women's U19 T20 Asia Cup.

Chasing a target of just 81, India navigated early setbacks with precision and determination. Despite losing opener G Kamalini for a duck and Sanika Chalke early in the innings, strong performances by Trisha and captain Nikki Prasad, who scored 22, solidified the win.

Earlier, formidable bowling led by left-arm spinners Aayushi Shukla and Sonam Yadav restricted Bangladesh to a total of 80 for 8, securing a win for India and positioning them at the top of the Super Four points table.

