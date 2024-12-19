Left Menu

Football Fraternity in Frenzy: Pogba's Brother Convicted

A Paris court convicted Mathias Pogba, brother of footballer Paul Pogba, and five others for extortion attempts on the player. Mathias received a suspended three-year sentence and will wear an electronic bracelet. The case has highlighted the off-field troubles faced by sports personalities, including personal betrayals.

Updated: 19-12-2024 21:32 IST
In a dramatic courtroom decision, Mathias Pogba, brother of renowned French footballer Paul Pogba, along with five accomplices, has been found guilty of attempting to extort the World Cup-winning star. The three-year sentence handed to Mathias will see him wearing an electronic bracelet instead of serving jail time.

The sentencing followed revelations that Paul Pogba had been coerced into parting with 100,000 euros amid threats from longstanding acquaintances. While Mathias maintains his innocence, hinting at manipulation, the court sought to bring justice in a case highlighting the dark side of the sporting world.

In related events, Paul Pogba's career is currently on hold due to a doping ban, adding further turmoil to his professional journey. With a past illuminated by France's 2018 World Cup win, the midfielder's future remains uncertain in the wake of contract terminations and injury setbacks.

