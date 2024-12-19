In a dramatic courtroom decision, Mathias Pogba, brother of renowned French footballer Paul Pogba, along with five accomplices, has been found guilty of attempting to extort the World Cup-winning star. The three-year sentence handed to Mathias will see him wearing an electronic bracelet instead of serving jail time.

The sentencing followed revelations that Paul Pogba had been coerced into parting with 100,000 euros amid threats from longstanding acquaintances. While Mathias maintains his innocence, hinting at manipulation, the court sought to bring justice in a case highlighting the dark side of the sporting world.

In related events, Paul Pogba's career is currently on hold due to a doping ban, adding further turmoil to his professional journey. With a past illuminated by France's 2018 World Cup win, the midfielder's future remains uncertain in the wake of contract terminations and injury setbacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)