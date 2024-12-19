Mandhana and Ghosh Star as India Clinch Series

India's women cricketers, Smriti Mandhana and Richa Ghosh, delivered match-winning performances as the team defeated West Indies by a comprehensive 60-run margin, sealing the T20I series 2-1 in style.

Mandhana, acting as stand-in captain, showcased her exceptional form with a blistering 77 runs from 47 balls, laying the foundation for India's formidable total of 217/4, the highest in the format. Ghosh further accelerated the innings with a rapid fifty in just 18 balls.

West Indies struggled in response, ending at 157/9. Despite a resilient 43 from Chinelle Henry, the visitors found no sustained support against India's disciplined attack, led by Radha Yadav's impressive 4/29.

(With inputs from agencies.)