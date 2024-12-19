Richa Ghosh's Record-Equalling Blitz Powers India to T20I Triumph

Richa Ghosh stunned cricket enthusiasts by smashing a record-equalling fastest fifty in the third and final women's T20I on Thursday. Combined with Smriti Mandhana's steadfast performance, India secured a 60-run victory over the West Indies, clinching the series 2-1.

In an impressive display of batting prowess, Ghosh blitzed to a 21-ball 54, tying the women's T20I record for fastest fifty. Mandhana, with a robust 77, propelled India to a magnificent 217 for four. The West Indies faltered in their chase, managing only 157/9.

India's bowlers, particularly Radha Yadav with her four-wicket haul, proved formidable. Meanwhile, the home team looks ahead to their upcoming ODI series against the West Indies, set to begin in Vadodara on December 22.

