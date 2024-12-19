Left Menu

Richa Ghosh's Record-Equalling Blitz Powers India to T20I Triumph

Richa Ghosh smashed a record-equalling fastest fifty while Smriti Mandhana hit a graceful half-century, leading India to a series-clinching 60-run victory over West Indies in the third women's T20I. India scored a record-high 217, as Radha Yadav's four-wicket haul ensured the opposition's defeat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Navimumbai | Updated: 19-12-2024 22:51 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 22:51 IST
Richa Ghosh

Richa Ghosh stunned cricket enthusiasts by smashing a record-equalling fastest fifty in the third and final women's T20I on Thursday. Combined with Smriti Mandhana's steadfast performance, India secured a 60-run victory over the West Indies, clinching the series 2-1.

In an impressive display of batting prowess, Ghosh blitzed to a 21-ball 54, tying the women's T20I record for fastest fifty. Mandhana, with a robust 77, propelled India to a magnificent 217 for four. The West Indies faltered in their chase, managing only 157/9.

India's bowlers, particularly Radha Yadav with her four-wicket haul, proved formidable. Meanwhile, the home team looks ahead to their upcoming ODI series against the West Indies, set to begin in Vadodara on December 22.

(With inputs from agencies.)

