Richa Ghosh's Record-Equalling Blitz Powers India to T20I Triumph
Richa Ghosh smashed a record-equalling fastest fifty while Smriti Mandhana hit a graceful half-century, leading India to a series-clinching 60-run victory over West Indies in the third women's T20I. India scored a record-high 217, as Radha Yadav's four-wicket haul ensured the opposition's defeat.
Richa Ghosh stunned cricket enthusiasts by smashing a record-equalling fastest fifty in the third and final women's T20I on Thursday. Combined with Smriti Mandhana's steadfast performance, India secured a 60-run victory over the West Indies, clinching the series 2-1.
In an impressive display of batting prowess, Ghosh blitzed to a 21-ball 54, tying the women's T20I record for fastest fifty. Mandhana, with a robust 77, propelled India to a magnificent 217 for four. The West Indies faltered in their chase, managing only 157/9.
India's bowlers, particularly Radha Yadav with her four-wicket haul, proved formidable. Meanwhile, the home team looks ahead to their upcoming ODI series against the West Indies, set to begin in Vadodara on December 22.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Richa Ghosh
- T20I
- victory
- record
- fifty
- series
- West Indies
- Smriti Mandhana
- Radha Yadav
- India
ALSO READ
South Africa Eyes Series Sweep in Second Test
Paapa Essiedu in Talks for Iconic Severus Snape Role in HBO's 'Harry Potter' Series
Cricket West Indies suspends John Campbell for four matches
T24 Introduced in Probuds Series with Dopamine-Induced Sound, Dual Device Pairing and 45 Hours Playtime
New 'Harry Potter' Series to Begin Filming at Iconic Leavesden Studios