Left Menu

India's T20I Triumph: Smriti Mandhana Leads with Record-Breaking Performance

India secured a thrilling T20I series victory at home against West Indies, their first in five years. Stand-in skipper Smriti Mandhana led the team with a powerful batting display, smashing 77 runs. Richa Ghosh excelled with a rapid fifty, while the bowlers restricted West Indies to 157/9.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Navimumbai | Updated: 19-12-2024 23:40 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 23:40 IST
India's T20I Triumph: Smriti Mandhana Leads with Record-Breaking Performance
Smriti Mandhana

In a formidable display of skill and determination, India's cricket team clinched a long-awaited T20I series victory on home soil, defeating West Indies 2-1. The win marks their first home series triumph in this format since 2019.

Stand-in captain Smriti Mandhana was instrumental in the team's success, delivering a powerful innings of 77 from 47 balls. Supported by Richa Ghosh's rapid fifty, the hosts achieved their highest-ever T20I total, finishing with 217/4.

Despite losing all three tosses, India's bowlers shone, limiting West Indies to 157/9. Mandhana praised her teammates, especially the young Raghvi Bist for her notable contribution. West Indies' captain Hayley Matthews admitted their bowling lacked precision on a tricky surface.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024