India's T20I Triumph: Smriti Mandhana Leads with Record-Breaking Performance

In a formidable display of skill and determination, India's cricket team clinched a long-awaited T20I series victory on home soil, defeating West Indies 2-1. The win marks their first home series triumph in this format since 2019.

Stand-in captain Smriti Mandhana was instrumental in the team's success, delivering a powerful innings of 77 from 47 balls. Supported by Richa Ghosh's rapid fifty, the hosts achieved their highest-ever T20I total, finishing with 217/4.

Despite losing all three tosses, India's bowlers shone, limiting West Indies to 157/9. Mandhana praised her teammates, especially the young Raghvi Bist for her notable contribution. West Indies' captain Hayley Matthews admitted their bowling lacked precision on a tricky surface.

(With inputs from agencies.)