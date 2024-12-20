Left Menu

Top Highlights in Sports This Week

This week's sports news spans various disciplines: T.J. Watt hints at his game status, Maalik Murphy transfers to Oregon State, and Patrick Mahomes likely to start for the Chiefs. Giannis Antetokounmpo headlines All-NBA Cup team, while Georgia QB Carson Beck is out for CFP. Key player injuries and contracts also feature.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 05:21 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 05:21 IST
Top Highlights in Sports This Week
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

This week's sports news covers a range of exciting developments. Pittsburgh Steelers' T.J. Watt remains uncertain about playing against the Ravens due to an ankle injury recovery. "We'll see Sunday," Watt said, highlighting the uncertainty of his return.

In college football, former Duke quarterback Maalik Murphy is set to transfer to Oregon State, having visited the campus after his stops at Kentucky and Auburn. Meanwhile, Patrick Mahomes is likely to start for the Kansas City Chiefs against the Houston Texans following an ankle sprain.

Basketball fans saw Giannis Antetokounmpo lead the All-NBA Cup team after taking the Milwaukee Bucks to victory. However, not all news was celebratory, as Georgia's quarterback Carson Beck is expected to miss the College Football Playoff quarterfinals due to an elbow injury.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024