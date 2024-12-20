Top Highlights in Sports This Week
This week's sports news spans various disciplines: T.J. Watt hints at his game status, Maalik Murphy transfers to Oregon State, and Patrick Mahomes likely to start for the Chiefs. Giannis Antetokounmpo headlines All-NBA Cup team, while Georgia QB Carson Beck is out for CFP. Key player injuries and contracts also feature.
This week's sports news covers a range of exciting developments. Pittsburgh Steelers' T.J. Watt remains uncertain about playing against the Ravens due to an ankle injury recovery. "We'll see Sunday," Watt said, highlighting the uncertainty of his return.
In college football, former Duke quarterback Maalik Murphy is set to transfer to Oregon State, having visited the campus after his stops at Kentucky and Auburn. Meanwhile, Patrick Mahomes is likely to start for the Kansas City Chiefs against the Houston Texans following an ankle sprain.
Basketball fans saw Giannis Antetokounmpo lead the All-NBA Cup team after taking the Milwaukee Bucks to victory. However, not all news was celebratory, as Georgia's quarterback Carson Beck is expected to miss the College Football Playoff quarterfinals due to an elbow injury.
