Sri Lanka Cricket Overhauls Voting System Amid Controversy
Sri Lanka Cricket has reduced voting clubs from 147 to 60 in an effort to combat vote manipulation and misconduct. This move, approved at an extraordinary general meeting, ensures voting rights are based on the cricket level each club plays. Past misconduct issues have led to political interventions.
In a significant restructuring decision, Sri Lanka Cricket has slashed the number of voting clubs from 147 to 60. This change was cemented during an extraordinary general meeting on Friday.
The overhaul aims to eliminate vote-buying and manipulation, which have plagued the organization and allowed powerful businessmen to control it. The revised structure guarantees that voting rights are now solely based on the competitive level of cricket each member club participates in.
Historically, the body has faced allegations of misconduct, including a notorious 1998 AGM that involved a physical confrontation with presidential security staffers. Such issues have previously resulted in political interventions, including the sports minister's dissolution of the administration and the appointment of interim committees. These actions once led to the ICC suspending the body, costing Sri Lanka the hosting rights of the U-19 World Cup, which was then moved to South Africa.
