TMC Criticizes NCW's Role in West Bengal: Allegations of Bias and Misconduct

Trinamool Congress leaders took a sharp jab at the National Commission for Women, labeling it as a biased entity favoring the BJP, in light of recent activities in West Bengal's violence-hit regions. The criticism follows a visit by an NCW delegation led by Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar to areas affected by unrest.

Amid allegations, the TMC leaders accused the NCW of repeating questionable practices, suggesting women were coerced into signing blank documents to fabricate charges against TMC supporters. This comes after similar allegations arose last year in Sandeshkhali, which the TMC dismissed as a BJP conspiracy.

NCW Chairperson Rahatkar has called for urgent government action to address the grievances of riot-affected citizens. A detailed report on the findings is set to be submitted to central authorities and West Bengal officials, highlighting the ongoing debate over the body's neutrality.

(With inputs from agencies.)