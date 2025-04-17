Left Menu

Malayalam Actress Vincy Aloshious Raises Voice Against On-Set Misconduct

Malayalam actress Vincy Aloshious has lodged a formal complaint against fellow actor Shine Tom Chacko, alleging inappropriate behavior under the influence of drugs on a film set. The Film Chamber and the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists are addressing the complaint, while Aloshious stands firm on her stance against working with drug-using co-actors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 17-04-2025 12:00 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 12:00 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Malayalam film actress Vincy Aloshious has formally lodged a complaint against co-actor Shine Tom Chacko, accusing him of inappropriate behavior during a film shoot while allegedly under the influence of drugs. The complaint has been filed with the Film Chamber and the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA).

Saji Nanthyatt, General Secretary of the Film Chamber, pledged stringent action based on the complaint. Meanwhile, Jayan Cherthala, convenor for AMMA, assured all possible support to Aloshious. This incident occurred on the set of the film 'Soothravakyam', which is yet to be released.

Aloshious shared her experience through a post on Instagram and clarified her stance at a 'No to Drugs' function. She expressed her decision not to work with actors using drugs on set. Notably, Shine Tom Chacko was recently acquitted in an earlier 2015 drug case due to procedural issues.

