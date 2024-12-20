Left Menu

Isack Hadjar Joins Red Bull's F1 Line-Up

French-Algerian driver Isack Hadjar will compete for Red Bull's secondary Formula One team alongside Yuki Tsunoda next season. Filling the position left by Liam Lawson, Hadjar steps up as Formula Two runner-up. Meanwhile, Lawson joins Max Verstappen in the main Red Bull team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 15:58 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 15:58 IST
In an exciting development for motorsport fans, Isack Hadjar, a French-Algerian driver, has been announced as part of Red Bull's secondary Formula One team for the upcoming season. He will be racing alongside Yuki Tsunoda, bringing significant talent to the team.

Hadjar's ascent within the racing world has been marked by his impressive performance as a runner-up in Formula Two, allowing him a well-deserved slot in the Formula One roster. He fills the position vacated by Liam Lawson, who has moved up to the main Red Bull team.

This move sees Lawson joining forces with four-time world champion Max Verstappen, a significant career step that demonstrates Red Bull's strategy of nurturing emerging talents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

