Southampton's New Hope: Ivan Juric Takes the Helm

In a bid to turn their fortunes around, Southampton has appointed Ivan Juric as the new manager, according to British media sources. The announcement comes shortly after the club parted ways with Russell Martin following a crushing 5-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur, marking their sixth consecutive winless match.

Juric, who has a brief managerial stint with AS Roma under his belt, was released from the Italian club back in November after a string of unsatisfactory performances in just 12 matches. Southampton's current predicament sees them at the bottom of the Premier League, with a mere five points gleaned from 16 games.

This Sunday, all eyes will be on Juric as he leads Southampton to face eighth-positioned Fulham, hoping to bring about a much-needed change in momentum for the beleaguered team.

