South Africa's Injury Woes Deepen Ahead of Decisive ODI Against Pakistan

South Africa's cricket team has been hit by another blow, as Ottneil Baartman is ruled out of the upcoming third ODI against Pakistan due to a knee injury. This adds to the mounting list of injuries plaguing the team this season.

In a bid to fill the gap, all-rounder Corbin Bosch, who recently received a call-up to South Africa's Test squad, will join the ODI squad. Baartman's injury was deemed significant enough during a recent practice session, leading to his withdrawal and the need for further assessments.

Following the conclusion of the ODI series, South Africa will face Pakistan in a two-match Test series starting December 26 in Centurion—a time when they closely monitor the fitness of their remaining squad members.

With several injuries affecting the bowling line-up, including a fractured hand for key player Wiaan Mulder, the team is looking at options like Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen, and others to step up.

Emerging talent Kwena Maphaka could also be pivotal, following a promising performance in his ODI debut against Pakistan.

