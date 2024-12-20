IHFF Takes the Stage: India's Path to Global Bodybuilding Success

The International Health, Sports, and Fitness Festival (IHFF) kicked off on Friday, garnering attention with its marquee event — a bodybuilding competition with a direct path to the esteemed Mr Olympia USA.

This three-day festival is expected to host over 4,000 athletes, including 150 international competitors, and draw in 80,000 spectators alongside numerous industry leaders, according to a statement from the organizers. With more than 200 exhibitors, IHFF is poised to be the world's largest health expo. Key events include the Steadfast Nutrition Pro Show, heralded as Asia's premier bodybuilding contest, and the Amateur Olympia, dubbed India's largest amateur bodybuilding competition, both supported by the sports nutrition brand Steadfast Nutrition.

Aman Puri, founder of Steadfast Nutrition, emphasized their goal of enabling Indian athletes to succeed globally, aiming to embed a culture of victory and uplift the standard of Indian bodybuilding to international levels. Puri highlighted the country's sporting discourse dominance by cricket, football, and hockey, yet aims to provide bodybuilding its deserving platform, envisioning India as a global sports hub by 2040. Steadfast Nutrition, leading India's entry into the pro show circuit since 2022, is facilitating athletes' access to compete in top-tier championships like Mr Olympia USA.

