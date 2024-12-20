Pedal Power: Fit India Sunday on Cycle Kicks Off Nationwide
CRPF and ITBP personnel will join Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya for the inaugural 'Fit India Sunday on Cycle' event held in the capital. The movement, aimed at promoting fitness and eco-friendly transportation, will take place every Sunday across multiple locations in India. The campaign aligns with the Fit India Movement launched in 2019.
- Country:
- India
The capital is all set to witness the first 'Fit India Sunday on Cycle' event, as CRPF and ITBP jawans team up with Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya for the inaugural ride.
Scheduled to start at 8 am this Sunday, the cycling event will kick off from Major Dhyanchand National Stadium and make its way along the iconic Kartavya Path. The initiative is designed to transform into a nationwide campaign, recurring every Sunday at multiple sites across the country.
The event, which encourages cycling as a form of fitness, sustainable transport, and community engagement, is an extension of the Fit India Movement introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2019. Participants will include athletes, fitness influencers, cycling clubs, and the public, with over 500 locations across India hosting rides.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
NHAI to Launch ₹1,000 Crore Green Bonds for Eco-Friendly Expressway
Assam Boosts Ethanol Production with Incentives Amid India's Eco-Friendly Fuel Drive
India Accelerates Tuberculosis Decline with Nationwide Campaign
Yogi Adityanath Launches Modern Preparations for Eco-Friendly Mahakumbh 2025
Madhya Pradesh Unveils Ratapani Tiger Reserve Amidst Eco-Friendly Celebrations