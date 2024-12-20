Left Menu

Pedal Power: Fit India Sunday on Cycle Kicks Off Nationwide

CRPF and ITBP personnel will join Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya for the inaugural 'Fit India Sunday on Cycle' event held in the capital. The movement, aimed at promoting fitness and eco-friendly transportation, will take place every Sunday across multiple locations in India. The campaign aligns with the Fit India Movement launched in 2019.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2024 21:57 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 21:57 IST
The capital is all set to witness the first 'Fit India Sunday on Cycle' event, as CRPF and ITBP jawans team up with Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya for the inaugural ride.

Scheduled to start at 8 am this Sunday, the cycling event will kick off from Major Dhyanchand National Stadium and make its way along the iconic Kartavya Path. The initiative is designed to transform into a nationwide campaign, recurring every Sunday at multiple sites across the country.

The event, which encourages cycling as a form of fitness, sustainable transport, and community engagement, is an extension of the Fit India Movement introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2019. Participants will include athletes, fitness influencers, cycling clubs, and the public, with over 500 locations across India hosting rides.

(With inputs from agencies.)

