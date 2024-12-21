Left Menu

McSweeney Aims for Redemption After Test Omission

Rookie opener Nathan McSweeney expressed disappointment at being dropped from Australia's team for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy's final two Tests. Despite a challenging debut series, McSweeney is determined to work hard and reclaim his spot. His omission, partly due to Jasprit Bumrah's dominance, has sparked mixed reactions from cricket figures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 21-12-2024 10:00 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 10:00 IST
McSweeney Aims for Redemption After Test Omission
Nathan McSweeney
  • Country:
  • Australia

In a heartfelt admission, Nathan McSweeney, the rookie Australian opener, described feeling 'devastated' after being omitted from the last two Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India. Despite the setback, McSweeney pledged to work diligently for a return to the national team.

McSweeney was dropped in place of teen sensation Sam Kontas, following a series where he struggled to capitalize on opportunities. Notably, McSweeney fell to Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah four times, posting low scores throughout the series.

The decision to drop McSweeney has drawn varied reactions. While selectors, headed by George Bailey, admitted the difficulty of the call, former captain Michael Clarke warned it might end McSweeney's career prematurely. Amidst growing competition for team spots, McSweeney's path back promises to be a challenge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

 Global
2
US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

 United States
3
High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

 Global
4
Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024