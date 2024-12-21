Lindsey Vonn's Triumphant Return to the Slopes
Lindsey Vonn made a remarkable comeback to the World Cup skiing circuit after nearly six years, placing 14th in the super-G at St Moritz. The skiing legend, who retired in 2019 due to injuries, returned following successful knee surgery, eager to regain her champion form.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-12-2024 17:18 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 17:18 IST
In a stunning comeback, American ski icon Lindsey Vonn returned to the World Cup circuit for the first time in almost six years, finishing 14th in the super-G event at St Moritz.
Vonn, a three-time Olympic medalist with 82 World Cup victories, had retired in 2019 but made a comeback at age 40 after successful knee surgery. This return follows a rigorous training regime with the U.S. ski team.
Despite not finishing on the podium, Vonn was in high spirits, embracing the adrenaline of competition. She looks forward to honing her skills in forthcoming races, invigorated by her strong knee and renewed passion.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Lindsey Vonn
- World Cup
- Skiing comeback
- super-G
- St Moritz
- knee surgery
- U.S. ski team
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India to conduct training camp ahead of inaugural Kho Kho World Cup
India's Junior Women's Hockey Team Eyes Asia Cup Glory and World Cup Spot
Manchester City Kicks Off 2025 Club World Cup Journey in Philadelphia
Alpine skiing-Switzerland's Murisier wins men's World Cup downhill at Beaver Creek
2025 Club World Cup: Kicking Off with Messi's Inter Miami