Lindsey Vonn's Triumphant Return to the Slopes

Lindsey Vonn made a remarkable comeback to the World Cup skiing circuit after nearly six years, placing 14th in the super-G at St Moritz. The skiing legend, who retired in 2019 due to injuries, returned following successful knee surgery, eager to regain her champion form.

Updated: 21-12-2024 17:18 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 17:18 IST
In a stunning comeback, American ski icon Lindsey Vonn returned to the World Cup circuit for the first time in almost six years, finishing 14th in the super-G event at St Moritz.

Vonn, a three-time Olympic medalist with 82 World Cup victories, had retired in 2019 but made a comeback at age 40 after successful knee surgery. This return follows a rigorous training regime with the U.S. ski team.

Despite not finishing on the podium, Vonn was in high spirits, embracing the adrenaline of competition. She looks forward to honing her skills in forthcoming races, invigorated by her strong knee and renewed passion.

