Left Menu

India's Weightlifting Triumph: A Six-Medal Haul at Asian Championships

Indian weightlifters Koyel Bar and L. Nilam Devi secured silver medals in the 55kg categories, boosting India's medal count to six at the Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships. Earlier, Jyoshna Sabar set an Asian record to clinch gold in the 40kg category, while Payal also secured gold in the 45kg section.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Doha | Updated: 21-12-2024 18:31 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 18:31 IST
India's Weightlifting Triumph: A Six-Medal Haul at Asian Championships
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Qatar

India showcased its rising strength in weightlifting as Koyel Bar and L. Nilam Devi clinched silver medals at the Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships. Their impressive lifts in the 55kg categories brought pride to the nation, elevating India's medal count to an impressive six.

In a feat of remarkable strength and skill, Koyel achieved her silver by lifting a total of 182kg, combining a 79kg snatch with a 103kg clean & jerk. Nilam's outstanding performance in the junior category, lifting a total of 190kg, further bolstered India's standing in the championship.

The event also saw stellar performances from other Indian athletes, including Jyoshna Sabar, who set a new youth Asian record with her gold-winning lift in the 40kg category and Payal, who secured her gold in the youth girls 45kg section. The Indian contingent's achievements have become a source of national pride.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

 Global
2
US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

 United States
3
High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

 Global
4
Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024