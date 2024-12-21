India's Weightlifting Triumph: A Six-Medal Haul at Asian Championships
Indian weightlifters Koyel Bar and L. Nilam Devi secured silver medals in the 55kg categories, boosting India's medal count to six at the Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships. Earlier, Jyoshna Sabar set an Asian record to clinch gold in the 40kg category, while Payal also secured gold in the 45kg section.
- Country:
- Qatar
India showcased its rising strength in weightlifting as Koyel Bar and L. Nilam Devi clinched silver medals at the Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships. Their impressive lifts in the 55kg categories brought pride to the nation, elevating India's medal count to an impressive six.
In a feat of remarkable strength and skill, Koyel achieved her silver by lifting a total of 182kg, combining a 79kg snatch with a 103kg clean & jerk. Nilam's outstanding performance in the junior category, lifting a total of 190kg, further bolstered India's standing in the championship.
The event also saw stellar performances from other Indian athletes, including Jyoshna Sabar, who set a new youth Asian record with her gold-winning lift in the 40kg category and Payal, who secured her gold in the youth girls 45kg section. The Indian contingent's achievements have become a source of national pride.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- weightlifting
- championships
- India
- medal
- Asian
- youth
- junior
- silver
- gold
- record
ALSO READ
Empowerment Initiative for Ladakh's Youth: A New Dawn
Indian Athletes Shine at 2024 World Abilitysport Youth Games
African and Asian Leaders at Rabat Forum Call for Partnerships to Drive Africa’s Green Industrialization
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares cautious on Korea risk, dollar on guard ahead of payrolls
Youth Congress activists hurl eggs, tomatoes at police during protest in Bhubaneswar