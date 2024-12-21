India's Weightlifting Triumph: A Six-Medal Haul at Asian Championships

India showcased its rising strength in weightlifting as Koyel Bar and L. Nilam Devi clinched silver medals at the Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships. Their impressive lifts in the 55kg categories brought pride to the nation, elevating India's medal count to an impressive six.

In a feat of remarkable strength and skill, Koyel achieved her silver by lifting a total of 182kg, combining a 79kg snatch with a 103kg clean & jerk. Nilam's outstanding performance in the junior category, lifting a total of 190kg, further bolstered India's standing in the championship.

The event also saw stellar performances from other Indian athletes, including Jyoshna Sabar, who set a new youth Asian record with her gold-winning lift in the 40kg category and Payal, who secured her gold in the youth girls 45kg section. The Indian contingent's achievements have become a source of national pride.

(With inputs from agencies.)