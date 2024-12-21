Left Menu

KL Shrijith Stars in Karnataka's Thrilling Victory

KL Shrijith's stellar unbeaten 150 led Karnataka to a memorable win over Mumbai in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Despite Shreyas Iyer's 114 and a strong Mumbai total of 382, Shrijith, recently signed by Mumbai Indians, powered Karnataka to victory with ample support from teammates, hunting down the target with overs to spare.

  Country:
  India

In a breathtaking showdown at the Vijay Hazare Trophy, KL Shrijith guided Karnataka to a formidable seven-wicket victory over Mumbai. Shrijith, who scored an unbeaten 150, overshadowed Shreyas Iyer's earlier 114 runs, underlining his prowess ahead of the next IPL season.

Mumbai set an imposing target of 382, with Iyer, Ayush Mhatre, Hardik Tamore, and Shivam Dube putting up impressive individual scores. Yet, Karnataka's chase was clinical, with Shrijith receiving crucial support from teammates KV Aneesh and Praveen Dubey, ensuring they surpassed the target.

This gripping scoreline reflects the competitive nature of the tournament, setting a high bar for other teams. The cricketing action continues to unfold with promising prospects for players showcased in other matches across the groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)

