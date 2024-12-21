KL Shrijith Stars in Karnataka's Thrilling Victory

In a breathtaking showdown at the Vijay Hazare Trophy, KL Shrijith guided Karnataka to a formidable seven-wicket victory over Mumbai. Shrijith, who scored an unbeaten 150, overshadowed Shreyas Iyer's earlier 114 runs, underlining his prowess ahead of the next IPL season.

Mumbai set an imposing target of 382, with Iyer, Ayush Mhatre, Hardik Tamore, and Shivam Dube putting up impressive individual scores. Yet, Karnataka's chase was clinical, with Shrijith receiving crucial support from teammates KV Aneesh and Praveen Dubey, ensuring they surpassed the target.

This gripping scoreline reflects the competitive nature of the tournament, setting a high bar for other teams. The cricketing action continues to unfold with promising prospects for players showcased in other matches across the groups.

