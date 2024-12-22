Birdie Blitz: The Woods Duo Electrify PNC Championship

The Woods family made a memorable return to the PNC Championship as Tiger Woods and his 15-year-old son, Charlie, dazzled the crowd with a 13-under 59. Their exceptional performance, comprising five consecutive birdies on the back nine, marks Tiger's triumphant return to competition after his recent back surgery.

Sharing the lead after the opening round, Team Woods stands alongside previous champions Bernhard Langer with son Jason, and Vijay Singh with son Qass. This tournament, emphasized on family bonds, saw Woods' daughter, Sam, supporting as his caddie, while their mother, Elin, cheered from the sidelines.

The PNC Championship is a spectacle of familial ties in golf, with seasoned winners like Annika Sorenstam and Steve Stricker competing alongside family members. With the Woods duo in top form, the tournament promises thrilling performances and heartwarming moments.

(With inputs from agencies.)