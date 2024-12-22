Left Menu

Benjamin Henrichs Faces Months of Recovery Following Achilles Injury

Benjamin Henrichs is set to miss several months after rupturing his Achilles tendon. The injury occurred during a match against Bayern Munich, leading to his immediate removal from the field. He will undergo surgery in Munich as he embarks on his recovery journey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-12-2024 12:55 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 12:55 IST
Benjamin Henrichs Faces Months of Recovery Following Achilles Injury

RB Leipzig's defender, Benjamin Henrichs, will be sidelined for several months following a ruptured Achilles tendon sustained in Friday's 5-1 defeat against Bayern Munich. The club confirmed his condition on Saturday, after the German international collapsed away from play.

Henrichs, 27, was escorted off the field on a stretcher and is scheduled for surgery in Munich. Leipzig took to X to affirm the diagnosis. "Come back stronger, Benny!" they encouraged as tests solidified his injury status.

Expressing gratitude, Henrichs thanked his peers, opponents, and fans for their support as he faced his first significant career injury. He shared emotional reflections on Instagram, noting his reliance on faith during the recovery journey ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate After Missile Attack in Russia's Kursk Region

Tensions Escalate After Missile Attack in Russia's Kursk Region

 Global
2
Qualcomm's Legal Win: A Turning Point in Chip Industry Dynamics

Qualcomm's Legal Win: A Turning Point in Chip Industry Dynamics

 Global
3
House Passes Bill to Avert Shutdown, Faces Senate Test

House Passes Bill to Avert Shutdown, Faces Senate Test

 Global
4
U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Amid South Sudan Conflict

U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Amid South Sudan Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024