Benjamin Henrichs Faces Months of Recovery Following Achilles Injury
Benjamin Henrichs is set to miss several months after rupturing his Achilles tendon. The injury occurred during a match against Bayern Munich, leading to his immediate removal from the field. He will undergo surgery in Munich as he embarks on his recovery journey.
RB Leipzig's defender, Benjamin Henrichs, will be sidelined for several months following a ruptured Achilles tendon sustained in Friday's 5-1 defeat against Bayern Munich. The club confirmed his condition on Saturday, after the German international collapsed away from play.
Henrichs, 27, was escorted off the field on a stretcher and is scheduled for surgery in Munich. Leipzig took to X to affirm the diagnosis. "Come back stronger, Benny!" they encouraged as tests solidified his injury status.
Expressing gratitude, Henrichs thanked his peers, opponents, and fans for their support as he faced his first significant career injury. He shared emotional reflections on Instagram, noting his reliance on faith during the recovery journey ahead.
