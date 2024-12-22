Benjamin Henrichs Faces Months of Recovery Following Achilles Injury

RB Leipzig's defender, Benjamin Henrichs, will be sidelined for several months following a ruptured Achilles tendon sustained in Friday's 5-1 defeat against Bayern Munich. The club confirmed his condition on Saturday, after the German international collapsed away from play.

Henrichs, 27, was escorted off the field on a stretcher and is scheduled for surgery in Munich. Leipzig took to X to affirm the diagnosis. "Come back stronger, Benny!" they encouraged as tests solidified his injury status.

Expressing gratitude, Henrichs thanked his peers, opponents, and fans for their support as he faced his first significant career injury. He shared emotional reflections on Instagram, noting his reliance on faith during the recovery journey ahead.

