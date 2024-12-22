Sports Highlight Reel: Key Trades and Heartbreaking Losses

In a significant MLB trade, the Arizona Diamondbacks secured All-Star first baseman Josh Naylor from the Cleveland Guardians, involving pitcher Slade Cecconi and a Competitive Balance Round B draft pick. The Guardians promptly signed Carlos Santana to a $12 million deal, bolstering their lineup.

On the ice, Owen Tippett's overtime heroics propelled the Philadelphia Flyers to a 5-4 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets, marking a thrilling comeback facilitated by Morgan Frost's two-goal contribution.

Football saw Ohio State favorited against Oregon in the College Football Playoff despite a prior loss to the Ducks, following a decisive 42-17 win over Tennessee. Meanwhile, tennis sensation Joao Fonseca aspires to emulate his idol Jannik Sinner by claiming the Next Gen ATP Finals title.

