Arsenal's Title Hopes Dented as Saka and Sterling Face Injuries

Arsenal faces a major challenge as key player Bukayo Saka is ruled out for weeks with a hamstring injury. Manager Mikel Arteta must navigate without both Saka and Raheem Sterling, who is on loan from Chelsea and also sidelined due to a knee injury. Transfer strategies are considered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2024 20:16 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 20:16 IST
Mikel Arteta (Photo: @Arsenal/X). Image Credit: ANI
Arsenal's ambitions to clinch the Premier League title have taken a significant hit with the news that star winger Bukayo Saka will be sidelined for several weeks due to a hamstring injury. The announcement was made by manager Mikel Arteta after Saka was forced to leave the field just 23 minutes into last Saturday's match against Crystal Palace, which Arsenal won 5-1. Despite the emphatic victory, the sight of Saka on crutches overshadowed the team's success.

Arteta, speaking at a press conference on Monday, expressed concerns over Saka's absence but saw it as a challenge for the team. "It's not looking good. He's going to be out for many weeks. I cannot be too specific because I do not know, but it's going to be many weeks," he stated. Saka's injury woes have been a recurring issue this season, having previously limped off during international duty with England in October, missing Arsenal's clash against Bournemouth.

Adding to Arsenal's injury list is Raheem Sterling, loaned from Chelsea, who is also out of action after a knee injury sustained during training. Arteta confirmed Sterling will require further assessment and will be out for several weeks. As Arsenal grapples with these setbacks, Arteta hinted at potential changes during the January transfer window, aiming to adapt strategically and maintain competitiveness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

