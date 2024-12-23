Tanush Kotian: Rising Off-Spinner Joins India's Test Squad

Mumbai's rising off-spinner, Tanush Kotian, has joined India's Test squad for the remaining matches in Australia, filling the void left by the retired veteran, Ravichandran Ashwin.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed Kotian's inclusion as a replacement for Ashwin and possibly cover for Washington Sundar, with the decision announced by the Men's Selection Committee.

Kotian, who recently demonstrated exceptional talent during the Vijay Hazare Trophy, and his pivotal role in Mumbai's Ranji Trophy triumph, has been recognized for his all-around performance, including his significant batting and bowling contributions.

(With inputs from agencies.)