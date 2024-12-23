Left Menu

Tanush Kotian: Rising Off-Spinner Joins India's Test Squad

Tanush Kotian, a Mumbai off-spinner, has joined India's squad for the final two Tests against Australia, replacing the retired Ravichandran Ashwin. Kotian, 26, is also covering for Washington Sundar and boasts a robust cricketing record, including outstanding performances in the Ranji Trophy.

Mumbai's rising off-spinner, Tanush Kotian, has joined India's Test squad for the remaining matches in Australia, filling the void left by the retired veteran, Ravichandran Ashwin.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed Kotian's inclusion as a replacement for Ashwin and possibly cover for Washington Sundar, with the decision announced by the Men's Selection Committee.

Kotian, who recently demonstrated exceptional talent during the Vijay Hazare Trophy, and his pivotal role in Mumbai's Ranji Trophy triumph, has been recognized for his all-around performance, including his significant batting and bowling contributions.

