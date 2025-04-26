Left Menu

Ravi Bishnoi: Thriving Amidst Intense Competition in Indian Cricket

Indian cricketer Ravi Bishnoi expresses satisfaction with his career, highlighting the absence of pressure despite fierce competition. He emphasizes the positive impact of this competition on improving cricket standards. Bishnoi also praises his fellow bowler Digvesh Rathi for his confidence and effectiveness in the game.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-04-2025 18:14 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 18:14 IST
India's promising leg-spinner, Ravi Bishnoi, voiced satisfaction with his trajectory in international cricket while dismissing concerns of pressure from stiff competition for spots in the national team.

Since his debut in 2022, Bishnoi has appeared in 42 T20Is and one ODI, continually refining his skills amid the game's highs and lows. 'The competition enhances cricket's growth,' he stated, downplaying any burden from team selection rivalries.

Bishnoi also praised bowling partner Digvesh Rathi for his confidence and highlighted the rigorous preparation required from bowlers in today's batsman-friendly game format.

(With inputs from agencies.)

