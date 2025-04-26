Ravi Bishnoi: Thriving Amidst Intense Competition in Indian Cricket

India's promising leg-spinner, Ravi Bishnoi, voiced satisfaction with his trajectory in international cricket while dismissing concerns of pressure from stiff competition for spots in the national team.

Since his debut in 2022, Bishnoi has appeared in 42 T20Is and one ODI, continually refining his skills amid the game's highs and lows. 'The competition enhances cricket's growth,' he stated, downplaying any burden from team selection rivalries.

Bishnoi also praised bowling partner Digvesh Rathi for his confidence and highlighted the rigorous preparation required from bowlers in today's batsman-friendly game format.

