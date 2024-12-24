India Announces Squad for ICC Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup, scheduled to be held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The tournament, set from January 18 to February 2, sees India aiming to defend their championship title.

Niki Prasad has been appointed as captain, with Sanika Chalke as vice-captain. The selection panel has also included wicketkeepers Kamalini G and Bhavika Ahire in the squad, alongside three standby players: Nandhana S, Ira J, and Anadi T. India is placed in Group A, competing against teams from Malaysia, the West Indies, and Sri Lanka.

The tournament will be hosted at Bayuemas Oval, and India is set to launch their campaign against the West Indies on January 19. Following the group stages, top teams will progress to the Super 6 stage, leading to the finals on February 2. Australia, Bangladesh, England, and others have also qualified for the event, with Malaysia securing a spot as hosts.

(With inputs from agencies.)