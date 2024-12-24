Revitalized Enzo Fernandez Sparks Chelsea's Rise
Enzo Fernandez, a Chelsea midfielder, struggled after his transfer last year but now attributes his improved form to his understanding with coach Enzo Maresca. Since returning to the team, Fernandez has contributed significantly, helping Chelsea rise to second in the Premier League standings with impressive performances.
After struggling to justify his high price tag, Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez credits his recent resurgence to a developing rapport with coach Enzo Maresca. The Argentine, who joined the club for a hefty 106 million pounds, found himself on the bench early this season.
However, a return to form has seen him net three goals and provide four assists in just seven league appearances, propelling Chelsea to second place. Fernandez revealed that Maresca's guidance played a crucial role, saying he learned the coach's expectations over time and started to excel.
Reflecting on his current form, Fernandez expressed confidence and praised the team's character and work ethic. Chelsea prepares to face London rivals Fulham and Ipswich Town in the upcoming fixtures as they aim to maintain their upward trajectory in the league.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Thrilling Week of Victories and Triumphs in Asian Football
Sunil Chhetri's Optimism Amid Indian Football's Winless Struggle
Mahama's Resurgence: A New Era for Ghana's Leadership
Blinken's Stance: No Room for ISIS Resurgence in Syria
Norwegian Football Federation Takes Stand Against FIFA's World Cup Bid Process