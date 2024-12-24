Shubman Gill: Time to Trust His Instincts, Says Ricky Ponting
Shubman Gill's inconsistent overseas performance is due to too many changes in his technique, according to Ricky Ponting. Ponting advises Gill to trust his instincts and focus more on his natural game rather than making drastic adjustments, which could lead to better results in upcoming matches.
Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting believes that Indian batter Shubman Gill's fluctuations in technique are hampering his overseas performance. Gill's need to adapt his natural instincts is critical, Ponting suggests.
Gill missed the opening Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy due to a thumb injury and struggled to capitalize on his starts in subsequent matches. In Brisbane, his low score placed pressure on the Indian team, which was relieved by solid performances from KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja.
Ponting, on the ICC Review, highlighted Gill's rapid changes in batting strategy during the Adelaide Test, which weakened his run-scoring potential. Ponting urged Gill to trust his defensive skills and focus on scoring rather than avoidance, especially with the Boxing Day Test on the horizon.
