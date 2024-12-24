Cricket Rivals Clash in Champions Trophy: Pakistan, Dubai to Host Thrilling Event

The International Cricket Council on Tuesday announced that the Champions Trophy will be held across venues in Pakistan and Dubai. Pakistan, the host nation, selected Dubai as a neutral ground for playing against rivals India, due to longstanding political tensions between the two nations.

The tournament kicks off on February 19 in Karachi and will conclude on March 9. Matches will take place in Rawalpindi, Lahore, and Karachi, with Dubai hosting key matches involving India. If India reaches the final, it will also be held in Dubai.

The Indian team has refrained from touring Pakistan since 2008, thus leading to the decision to select a neutral location for their matches. The ICC has announced that future tournaments between 2024 and 2027 will also feature neutral venues for India-Pakistan clashes.

(With inputs from agencies.)