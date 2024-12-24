Left Menu

Smriti Mandhana's Ascendancy in ICC Rankings: A Cricket Power Play

Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana is making significant strides in ICC rankings, reaching second in both T20I and ODI categories. Her performances against the West Indies, with series of high scores, have solidified her position. Other key players also made notable progress in the recent ICC Women's Championship series.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 24-12-2024 19:20 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 19:20 IST
Smriti Mandhana's Ascendancy in ICC Rankings: A Cricket Power Play
Smriti Mandhana
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Indian cricket sensation Smriti Mandhana is closing in on the top position in the ICC T20I and ODI batting rankings, now holding the second place in both. Her impressive showings against the West Indies have further cemented her growing reputation.

Mandhana's consistent performances, including a series of half-centuries, have propelled her forward, while players like Hayley Matthews also made significant impacts, resulting in shifts within the women's cricket rankings. Matthews moved up to equal-third, amidst fierce competition.

The ICC Women's Championship has been a stage for emerging talents, with notable jumps in both batting and bowling rankings as new players from India, New Zealand, and Australia showcased their skills on an international level.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

 Global
2
Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

 Global
3
DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

 Global
4
New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024