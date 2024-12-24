Smriti Mandhana's Ascendancy in ICC Rankings: A Cricket Power Play

Indian cricket sensation Smriti Mandhana is closing in on the top position in the ICC T20I and ODI batting rankings, now holding the second place in both. Her impressive showings against the West Indies have further cemented her growing reputation.

Mandhana's consistent performances, including a series of half-centuries, have propelled her forward, while players like Hayley Matthews also made significant impacts, resulting in shifts within the women's cricket rankings. Matthews moved up to equal-third, amidst fierce competition.

The ICC Women's Championship has been a stage for emerging talents, with notable jumps in both batting and bowling rankings as new players from India, New Zealand, and Australia showcased their skills on an international level.

(With inputs from agencies.)