Bumrah's Magic Resists Aussie Surge as Konstas Dazzles at MCG
Jasprit Bumrah's sensational deliveries kept India competitive against Australia on the first day of the fourth Test. Despite Sam Konstas' impressive debut, Australia set a challenging score of 311 for 6. Bumrah's three wickets and spirited defense thwarted Australia's dominance, climaxing an intense day of cricket at the MCG.
- Australia
Jasprit Bumrah's remarkable bowling skills were crucial for India on the opening day of the fourth Test against Australia at the MCG, as he took three wickets that prevented the host from running away with the game.
The day also featured a stunning performance by 19-year-old Sam Konstas, who scored a half-century on his debut, keeping the crowd entertained with audacious shots against the formidable Indian attack.
Despite strong performances from Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, and Steve Smith, Bumrah's magic ensured Australia couldn't fully capitalize, ending the day on 311 for 6.
(With inputs from agencies.)
