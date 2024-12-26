Left Menu

Bumrah's Magic Resists Aussie Surge as Konstas Dazzles at MCG

Jasprit Bumrah's sensational deliveries kept India competitive against Australia on the first day of the fourth Test. Despite Sam Konstas' impressive debut, Australia set a challenging score of 311 for 6. Bumrah's three wickets and spirited defense thwarted Australia's dominance, climaxing an intense day of cricket at the MCG.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 26-12-2024 12:59 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 12:53 IST
Bumrah's Magic Resists Aussie Surge as Konstas Dazzles at MCG
Jasprit Bumrah Image Credit: Twitter (@Jaspritbumrah93)
  • Country:
  • Australia

Jasprit Bumrah's remarkable bowling skills were crucial for India on the opening day of the fourth Test against Australia at the MCG, as he took three wickets that prevented the host from running away with the game.

The day also featured a stunning performance by 19-year-old Sam Konstas, who scored a half-century on his debut, keeping the crowd entertained with audacious shots against the formidable Indian attack.

Despite strong performances from Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, and Steve Smith, Bumrah's magic ensured Australia couldn't fully capitalize, ending the day on 311 for 6.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

 Global
2
China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over missing youths

UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over miss...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

Reducing Urban Heat Risks: Korea’s Success in Policy-Driven Climate Resilience

How UPI and Open Banking Revolutionize Credit Access for Underserved Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024