India Strikes Back with Late Wickets After Konstas Dazzles

India made a comeback with a series of late wickets after Australia's teen debutant, Sam Konstas, enthralled fans with an impressive innings at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Despite a superb start, Australia's momentum was stalled by key dismissals from India's bowlers, leaving the match finely balanced.

26-12-2024
India mounted a late comeback in the fourth test against Australia, recovering from a blistering start by the hosts' teenage debutant, Sam Konstas, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Konstas brightened the Boxing Day crowd with a thrilling knock, reaching 60 from 65 balls.

Fans witnessed heightened tempers as Kohli clashed with Konstas, amidst the sweltering heat. While Australia's top order flourished initially, India's Jasprit Bumrah and Akash Deep secured crucial wickets, disrupting the Australians' early command by the end of the opening day.

Konstas's aggressive debut, coupled with key interventions by India's bowlers, underscored the intense competition as both teams positioned themselves for the upcoming day. The match remains finely poised, with the series level at 1-1 following an earlier draw at the Gabba.

