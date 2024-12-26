Rui Borges Takes Reins at Sporting CP: A New Era Begins

Sporting Clube de Portugal has announced the appointment of Rui Borges as their new head coach, following the dismissal of Joao Pereira. The decision was confirmed with Borges signing a contract that extends until 2026, with an optional one-year extension.

Pereira's tenure was short-lived, as the team only managed three victories in eight games. His leadership saw Sporting tumble from the top of the Primeira Liga standings, suffering consecutive Champions League losses and falling behind local rivals Benfica.

Borges leaves Vitoria Guimaraes after agreeing on a financial settlement with Sporting. Known for his tactical acumen, Borges will lead Sporting into a pivotal encounter against Benfica this Sunday, aiming to reinvigorate the squad and push them back to the top.

(With inputs from agencies.)