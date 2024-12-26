Left Menu

India Eyes Revival Amid Batting Struggles in Australia Series

India faces challenges with star batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli struggling as they aim to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia. Assistant coach Abhishek Nayar emphasizes the importance of confidence and early momentum. Changes in the lineup, including the exclusion of Shubman Gill, are strategic moves to strengthen the bowling attack.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Amid India's quest to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, significant concerns have emerged due to the underwhelming performances of seasoned batter Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Rohit, leading the Indian side, has accumulated only 152 runs across his last 13 Test outings. Kohli's lone century in Perth stands out as his only significant contribution in his past 15 innings, with just one additional fifty-plus score.

Assistant coach Abhishek Nayar attributes the duo's potential comeback to a boost in self-assurance and the ability to remain composed, especially during the initial stages of their innings. "It's crucial to have confidence and make a strong start. Once Rohit and Virat face 25-30 deliveries, their true form resurfaces," Nayar commented following the first day's play in Melbourne, as reported by the ICC.

The strategic decision to drop Shubman Gill from the Boxing Day Test, reinstating Rohit at the top of the order, was aimed at augmenting the bowling lineup. According to Nayar, the inclusion of Washington Sundar is expected to introduce vital variations, particularly given the conditions and the pitch, to counter the batting strength of Australia's lower-order batsmen like Travis Head and Alex Carey.

Australia set the tone by choosing to bat, benefiting from robust opening performances, including debutant Sam Konstas's impressive 60-run innings against India's bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah. Despite initial struggles, Nayar praised India's bowlers for their resilience, successfully taking six wickets by stumps, demonstrating substantial character post-lunch through disciplined bowling under challenging conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

