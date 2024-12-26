Left Menu

Babar Azam Joins Elite 4,000-Run Club

Babar Azam made history in Centurion by becoming the third cricketer to score over 4,000 runs in all three formats. Despite a modest 4-run contribution in the first Test against South Africa, his achievement places him alongside Indian legends Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

26-12-2024
Babar Azam (Photo: ICC) . Image Credit: ANI
  • South Africa

In Centurion, Babar Azam etched his name into cricketing history by becoming only the third player to amass over 4,000 runs in Test, ODI, and T20 formats. This historic milestone came during the first Test between Pakistan and South Africa, marking a momentous return for Babar to the Test squad after missing out in the England series.

The opening day was bittersweet for the accomplished Pakistan batter. While he achieved this significant landmark, his personal contribution to Pakistan's opening innings was underwhelming. Babar was caught by Aiden Markram at second slip after scoring just four runs. Yet, this dismissal couldn't overshadow his entry into an elite club, one shared only by India's celebrated players, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

Babar's Test career now boasts 4,001 runs from 56 matches with an average of 43.49, including nine centuries. In ODI cricket, he has 5,957 runs in 123 games, averaging 56.73. His T20I record includes 4,223 runs in 128 matches. Despite early setbacks, Pakistan's innings was stabilized by Kamran Ghulam and Mohammad Rizwan, who cultivated a key partnership to rebuild the innings after a precarious start at 56/4.

(With inputs from agencies.)

