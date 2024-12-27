Bruno Fernandes' Red Card Hat-Trick: A Season to Remember

Manchester United's on-field troubles deepened as captain Bruno Fernandes earned his third red card of the season, further complicating their Premier League campaign.

The incident occurred during a tense match against Wolverhampton on Thursday, where Fernandes was shown a second yellow card in the 47th minute. At the time, the score stood at 0-0, but United eventually succumbed to a 2-0 loss.

Earlier in the season, Fernandes received consecutive red cards, with his dismissal against Tottenham being later overturned. His frequent disciplinary issues cast a shadow over United's efforts as they continue to struggle in the league.

