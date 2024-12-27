Bruno Fernandes' Red Card Hat-Trick: A Season to Remember
Manchester United's captain, Bruno Fernandes, received his third red card of the season during a Premier League match against Wolverhampton. Sent off in the 47th minute, his dismissal proved costly as United lost 2-0. Previously, Fernandes faced red cards against Tottenham and Porto.
Manchester United's on-field troubles deepened as captain Bruno Fernandes earned his third red card of the season, further complicating their Premier League campaign.
The incident occurred during a tense match against Wolverhampton on Thursday, where Fernandes was shown a second yellow card in the 47th minute. At the time, the score stood at 0-0, but United eventually succumbed to a 2-0 loss.
Earlier in the season, Fernandes received consecutive red cards, with his dismissal against Tottenham being later overturned. His frequent disciplinary issues cast a shadow over United's efforts as they continue to struggle in the league.
