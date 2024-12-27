Left Menu

West Ham's Lukasz Fabianski's On-Field Health Scare

West Ham's Lukasz Fabianski was stretchered off after a collision during the team's win at Southampton. The goalkeeper was visibly dazed but is now conscious and alert, according to manager Julen Lopetegui. The incident caused an eight-minute delay, with fellow players expressing concern. Player recovery updates show positive progress.

West Ham goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski was carried off on a stretcher after a concerning incident during the squad's victory against Southampton. Manager Julen Lopetegui confirmed the player is conscious and alert following a collision that led to an eight-minute interruption at St Mary's Stadium.

The incident occurred when the 39-year-old Polish goalkeeper was injured during a corner, necessitating his replacement by Alphonse Areola in the 36th minute. Southampton's goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale notably ran the entire field to express his concern for Fabianski, who was applauded by the audience as he left with an oxygen mask. Despite initial fears, he did not require hospital treatment.

"He had a significant impact around his head and neck and showed uncertainty in his movements initially," Lopetegui reported. "Thankfully, he's alert and talking. I feel optimistic about his recovery. Our earlier fears have been alleviated, and now he is improving, leaving us with a sense of relief." West Ham's Jarrod Bowen secured the win with a goal at the 59-minute mark.

