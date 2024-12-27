Sports Highlights: Key Changes and Exciting Matches

The Montreal Victoire announced the re-signing of defender Catherine Daoust, stepping into the gap left by Amanda Boulier's long-term injury. Having played in multiple leagues, Daoust brings valuable experience back to the team.

In NFL news, the Philadelphia Eagles may rely on quarterback Kenny Pickett for their critical Week 17 matchup against the Cowboys if Jalen Hurts remains unavailable due to injuries. Meanwhile, the NBA's Christmas Day viewership soared, confronting the NFL-Netflix appeal head-on, recording its highest watch figures in five years.

CeeDee Lamb of the Dallas Cowboys is out for the season due to a shoulder injury. The Red Wings made a bold move, firing Derek Lalonde and hiring Todd McLellan as head coach, while Teddy Bridgewater returns to the Lions, stepping out of retirement. Significant coaching changes also occurred in other sports teams, showcasing shifting dynamics in the sports world.

