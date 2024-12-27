India's Stellar Bowling Shines in ODI Triumph Against West Indies
In the third Women's ODI, India bowled out West Indies for 162 in 38.5 overs, led by Deepti Sharma's six wickets and Renuka Singh's four. West Indies struggled against India's bowling attack, with Chinelle Henry top-scoring with 61 runs. India's victory was underpinned by a disciplined bowling performance.
- Country:
- India
In a dominant display of bowling prowess, India secured a decisive victory in the third Women's One Day International (ODI) against the West Indies, held on Friday.
India's Deepti Sharma significantly contributed to the team's triumph, taking six wickets, while Renuka Singh supported with four dismissals. The West Indies were all out for 162 runs in 38.5 overs, unable to withstand India's formidable bowling attack.
Chinelle Henry was the standout performer for the West Indies, scoring 61 runs. This result reflects India's strong bowling strategy and execution on the field, sealing the series with a comprehensive performance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- ODI
- West Indies
- Deepti Sharma
- Renuka Singh
- cricket
- women's cricket
- bowling
- scoreboard
- sports
ALSO READ
Bihar's Leap into International Cricket: Moin-ul-Haq Stadium Revamp
Niki Prasad to Lead India U-19 Cricket Team at Inaugural Women's Asia Cup
Harbhajan Singh Analyzes the Ongoing Cricket Series Challenges
Cricket's Olympic Comeback: Jay Shah's Push for Brisbane 2032
India's Cricketing Conundrum: Captain Rohit Sharma's Form and Jasprit Bumrah's Fitness in Focus