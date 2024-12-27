Left Menu

India's Stellar Bowling Shines in ODI Triumph Against West Indies

In the third Women's ODI, India bowled out West Indies for 162 in 38.5 overs, led by Deepti Sharma's six wickets and Renuka Singh's four. West Indies struggled against India's bowling attack, with Chinelle Henry top-scoring with 61 runs. India's victory was underpinned by a disciplined bowling performance.

Vadodara | Updated: 27-12-2024 12:48 IST
In a dominant display of bowling prowess, India secured a decisive victory in the third Women's One Day International (ODI) against the West Indies, held on Friday.

India's Deepti Sharma significantly contributed to the team's triumph, taking six wickets, while Renuka Singh supported with four dismissals. The West Indies were all out for 162 runs in 38.5 overs, unable to withstand India's formidable bowling attack.

Chinelle Henry was the standout performer for the West Indies, scoring 61 runs. This result reflects India's strong bowling strategy and execution on the field, sealing the series with a comprehensive performance.

