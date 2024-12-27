Left Menu

Rybakina's Heroics Propel Kazakhstan to United Victory

Elena Rybakina led Kazakhstan to victory over Spain in the United Cup, showcasing skill in both singles and mixed doubles. Her performances against Jessica Bouzas Maneiro and in the mixed doubles with Alexander Shevchenko were pivotal in securing a 2-1 win, setting up a decisive match against Greece.

Elena Rybakina demonstrated her prowess as she guided Kazakhstan to a 2-1 victory against Spain in the United Cup debut at Perth's RAC Arena. Rybakina, currently ranked sixth in the world, played a key role by defeating Jessica Bouzas Maneiro in straight sets and then teamed up with Alexander Shevchenko to secure the crucial mixed doubles win.

With this victory, Kazakhstan now looks to secure a spot in the quarter-finals when they face Greece in their next Group C match. Despite Pablo Carreno Busta's victory over Shevchenko, Rybakina, in her first match after hiring Goran Ivanisevic as coach, managed to level the score for her team.

The former Wimbledon champion quickly built leads in both sets against Bouzas Maneiro and continued her dominating form to clinch the match. Rybakina also delivered an impressive performance in mixed doubles alongside Shevchenko, ultimately giving Kazakhstan the upper hand in the tie against Spain.

