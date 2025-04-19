Left Menu

Odisha and Spain Forge Strategic Alliances for a Brighter, Greener Future

Spain's Ambassador to India, Juan Antonio March Pujol, met Odisha's Chief Minister to explore cooperation in renewable energy, metallurgy, textiles, and automobiles. The meeting highlighted Odisha's emergence as a fast-growing state and potential collaborations with Spanish firms in green technologies, metallurgy, and textiles to foster economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-04-2025 21:15 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 21:15 IST
Spain Ambassador Juan Antonio March Pujol meets Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi (Photo/Chief Minister's Office). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant diplomatic engagement, Spain's Ambassador to India, Juan Antonio March Pujol, conferred with Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at Lok Seva Bhawan on Saturday. Their discussions revolved around advancing strategic cooperation in crucial sectors like renewable energy, metallurgy, textiles, and automobiles.

Highlighting Odisha's rapid economic growth, Chief Minister Majhi depicted the state as a burgeoning destination for future-ready investments. Ambassador Pujol reciprocated with praise for Odisha's dynamic industrial ecosystem and Spain's eagerness to forge technology-driven, long-term partnerships. Emphasis was laid on bolstering bilateral ties, particularly in metallurgy and refractory solutions.

Chief Minister Majhi showcased the state's new Renewable Energy Policy, inviting Spanish companies such as Siemens Gamesa, Acciona, and Iberdrola to venture into solar parks, offshore wind, and green hydrogen projects. The dialogue underscored Odisha's commitment to the green transition, encouraging Spanish expertise in floating solar and energy storage technologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

