Shooters Rally for Deepali Deshpande's Dronacharya Award Nomination

Shooters Swapnil Kusale, Anjum Moudgil, and peers have voiced unwavering support for Deepali Deshpande, their long-time coach, for the Dronacharya Award. This honor acknowledges coaches who have propelled athletes to excel in global sporting arenas.

Deshpande, a trailblazer in Indian shooting, has dedicated nearly four decades to the sport. Her coaching career, initiated in 2010, has been pivotal in advancing Indian shooters from promising talents to elite competitors. Her mentees have consistently lauded her impact, with Kusale and Moudgil among the many advocating for her recognition.

Kusale's recent bronze medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics, a historic achievement in Indian shooting, underscores Deshpande's influence. Despite challenges following the Tokyo Olympics, she guided six of her pupils to Paris. The sports community is now rallying behind her for the prestigious award.

