Shooters Rally for Deepali Deshpande's Dronacharya Award Nomination

Renowned shooters, including Swapnil Kusale and Anjum Moudgil, support coach Deepali Deshpande for the Dronacharya Award, recognizing her decades-long contribution to shooting sports. Deshpande, an Olympian and high-performance coach, has guided athletes like Kusale to Olympic podiums. Her dedication is celebrated by many, despite recent award controversies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2024 18:19 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 18:19 IST
Shooters Swapnil Kusale, Anjum Moudgil, and peers have voiced unwavering support for Deepali Deshpande, their long-time coach, for the Dronacharya Award. This honor acknowledges coaches who have propelled athletes to excel in global sporting arenas.

Deshpande, a trailblazer in Indian shooting, has dedicated nearly four decades to the sport. Her coaching career, initiated in 2010, has been pivotal in advancing Indian shooters from promising talents to elite competitors. Her mentees have consistently lauded her impact, with Kusale and Moudgil among the many advocating for her recognition.

Kusale's recent bronze medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics, a historic achievement in Indian shooting, underscores Deshpande's influence. Despite challenges following the Tokyo Olympics, she guided six of her pupils to Paris. The sports community is now rallying behind her for the prestigious award.

