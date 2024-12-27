Barcelona's Financial Woes: Dani Olmo's Registration Dilemma

LaLiga has upheld its decision to deny Barcelona's request to register Dani Olmo beyond the current season, citing the club's failure to adhere to wage cap regulations. This decision means that Olmo, an instrumental figure in Spain's recent European Championship triumph, may not be eligible to play for Barcelona starting January 1st.

Barcelona had previously managed to include Olmo in their squad by reallocating wages due to long-term injuries of key players. However, as this temporary financial measure reaches its conclusion, the Commercial Court number 10 of Barcelona has dismissed Barça's bid for provisional registration of the player.

The league emphasized that the wage cap is intended to maintain team competitiveness amid long-term injuries, not to bypass financial restrictions. The decision, initially made by LaLiga's Budget Validation Body, was supported by other committees, and Barcelona's subsequent appeal to a magistrate court is imminent.

(With inputs from agencies.)