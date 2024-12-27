Left Menu

Barcelona's Financial Woes: Dani Olmo's Registration Dilemma

LaLiga has rejected Barcelona's appeal to register Dani Olmo for the remainder of the season, citing wage cap issues. Despite leading Spain to victory and being crucial for Barcelona, Olmo may not play from Jan. 1. The club's appeal is pending a magistrate court decision before the deadline.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2024 19:15 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 19:15 IST
Barcelona's Financial Woes: Dani Olmo's Registration Dilemma

LaLiga has upheld its decision to deny Barcelona's request to register Dani Olmo beyond the current season, citing the club's failure to adhere to wage cap regulations. This decision means that Olmo, an instrumental figure in Spain's recent European Championship triumph, may not be eligible to play for Barcelona starting January 1st.

Barcelona had previously managed to include Olmo in their squad by reallocating wages due to long-term injuries of key players. However, as this temporary financial measure reaches its conclusion, the Commercial Court number 10 of Barcelona has dismissed Barça's bid for provisional registration of the player.

The league emphasized that the wage cap is intended to maintain team competitiveness amid long-term injuries, not to bypass financial restrictions. The decision, initially made by LaLiga's Budget Validation Body, was supported by other committees, and Barcelona's subsequent appeal to a magistrate court is imminent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

 India
2
Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

 Global
3
India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

 Australia
4
Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024