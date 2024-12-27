Khowai Scores Against Social Evils with Youth Sports Initiative
Khowai district in Tripura has launched a sports campaign to raise youth awareness about drug abuse and social evils. The 'Khowai says YES to life' initiative includes health tests and educational messages amid various sports events, aiming for positive health impacts.
The Khowai district administration in Tripura has inaugurated a sports campaign aimed at raising awareness among the youth about drug abuse and social evils. The initiative, named 'Khowai says YES to life,' involves various sports including football, volleyball, and cricket.
Significantly, participants in these events will undergo health screenings for infectious and lifestyle diseases, as per campaign guidelines. Furthermore, educational audio and video messages will be broadcasted during the matches to enhance awareness.
The campaign kicked off with a football match in Dakshin Maharani Village Committee, witnessing a substantial turnout. District Magistrate Chandni Chandran highlighted that the campaign seeks to screen numerous youths, aiding the health department in preventive actions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
