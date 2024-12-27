Hockey India League's Thrilling 2024-25 Season Set for Action-Packed Start

The highly anticipated Hockey India League (HIL) 2024-25 is set to commence with a thrilling encounter between the Delhi SG Pipers and Gonasika on Saturday, signaling the return of world-class hockey and fierce competition. This exhilarating tournament will unfold at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela for the men's event, while Ranchi will host the women's teams from 12 to 26 January.

The men's league begins in Rourkela, with Phase 1 taking place between 28 December and 18 January. Here, each of the eight teams will battle each other once. In Phase 2, commencing 19 January, the teams will be divided into two pools: Pool A comprises Delhi SG Pipers, Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers, Soorma Hockey Club, and Vedanta Kalinga Lancers, while Pool B includes Gonasika, Hyderabad Toofans, Tamil Nadu Dragons, and UP Rudras. Teams will face their pool rivals, leading to semi-finals on 31 January featuring the top four.

Excitement is palpable among players. "All our players are excited to play against Gonasika," said Delhi SG Pipers captain Shamsher Singh. Both men's and women's teams will also play a match at an alternate venue to engage fans in both locations. Returning after a seven-year hiatus, HIL is charged with enthusiasm from both players, like Gonasika captain Manpreet Singh, and supporters, who eagerly await the strategies and skills set to be displayed.

