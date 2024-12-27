Left Menu

Hockey India League's Thrilling 2024-25 Season Set for Action-Packed Start

The Hockey India League (HIL) 2024-25 promises thrill as Delhi SG Pipers face Gonasika in the opening match. Featuring men's and women's teams, the tournament spans December to January with intense matches in Rourkela and Ranchi. HIL returns after seven years, drawing excitement from players and fans alike.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2024 19:40 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 19:40 IST
Hockey India League's Thrilling 2024-25 Season Set for Action-Packed Start
Gonasika captain Manpreet Singh (Photo: HIL) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The highly anticipated Hockey India League (HIL) 2024-25 is set to commence with a thrilling encounter between the Delhi SG Pipers and Gonasika on Saturday, signaling the return of world-class hockey and fierce competition. This exhilarating tournament will unfold at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela for the men's event, while Ranchi will host the women's teams from 12 to 26 January.

The men's league begins in Rourkela, with Phase 1 taking place between 28 December and 18 January. Here, each of the eight teams will battle each other once. In Phase 2, commencing 19 January, the teams will be divided into two pools: Pool A comprises Delhi SG Pipers, Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers, Soorma Hockey Club, and Vedanta Kalinga Lancers, while Pool B includes Gonasika, Hyderabad Toofans, Tamil Nadu Dragons, and UP Rudras. Teams will face their pool rivals, leading to semi-finals on 31 January featuring the top four.

Excitement is palpable among players. "All our players are excited to play against Gonasika," said Delhi SG Pipers captain Shamsher Singh. Both men's and women's teams will also play a match at an alternate venue to engage fans in both locations. Returning after a seven-year hiatus, HIL is charged with enthusiasm from both players, like Gonasika captain Manpreet Singh, and supporters, who eagerly await the strategies and skills set to be displayed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

 India
2
Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

 Global
3
India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

 Australia
4
Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024